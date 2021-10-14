Valley Hills Funeral Home
Evangeline (Vangie) Gloria (Kishwalk) Piel of White Swan went with the creator on October 8, 2021 surround by her loving family. Evangeline was born on November 23, 1951 to the late Julia Charley and the late Elman Kishwalk in Warm Springs. She graduated from from Ft. Sill boarding school after she attended Haskell for culinary arts. She got her cosmetologist license and clerical classes and she always wanted to learn to be knowledgeable about anything and everything that she could. She was known around White Swan for a little beauty shop, N Barber shop. She worked at White Swan Head Start as a cook for a good amount of years. Then worked and retired from Fort Simcoe Job Corps as a Culinary Arts Instructor for 12 years. She love teaching kids everything that she knew about cooking and baking. She loved spending time with loved ones, friends, traveling when she could, playing bingo, camping, canning, sewing, beading, and drawing. Her beadwork was so beautiful and her cooking ws so good that you couldn’t wait to eat more! She always should say when you cook or make stuff “Do it from the heart!” If you really knew her than you would know she was friendly, lovable, caring, giving, and a good person. She would help out and give to anyone that needed and asked her for anything and everything. She loved sharing her knowledge with. Her kids and grandkids telling stories about how she learned and how she was raised.
She is survived by Levi Piel Sr. and her two sons Francis (Ta Sheena) Piel, Levi (Raymond) Starr, Derrick Piel, Chloey (Jedi) Eyle-Piel, Gerald Eyle 3rd, Ukiah, Evander, Greyson Randall-Piel, aunt Lavina Wilkins (Elder), siblings Irma Sam, Annette Starr, Delphine Dave Lopez, Victor Tulee, Reggie Jr. Tulee, Michael Tulee, Arther Tulee, Jason Tulee, Paul Tulee, Melissa Tulee, Jeanette Tulee, Martha Tulee and many more family members.
She is preceded in death be her parents and her daughter April Piel-Starr and son Wilber Piel, grandson Adam Eyle-Piel, siblings Evaline Thompson, Louis Kishwalk, Ned Selam, Ervin Kishwalk, and Randle Tulee.
Dressing services were held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA on October 12, 2021 at 10:00 then to her final resting place in Yesmowit Cemetery. She will be dearly missed by all who know her and her loved ones.
