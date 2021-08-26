Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Evan Walter Gary was born on July 8, 1939, in Pindall, Arkansas to Walter Silas Gary and Arinda Jane Martin. In 1948 his family relocated to Benton City, Washington. Evan enjoyed telling stories of small-town life, which included the antics of the family goat who ate the top out of a convertible whose driver mistakenly parked in the pasture after a night of multiple refreshing drinks. Evan enjoyed driving and had multiple cars in his teenage years, all louder than the previous. He was often sought by the sole Benton City Police officer who was not a fan of his driving theatrics. After high school graduation (1957) he served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. His main employment was in the grocery industry in the 1960’s and ‘70’s working in various positions from grocery clerk to store manager. In 1976 he gained employment with Wray’s Incorporated, creating and organizing their night crews, and working his way up to General Manager of all the stores. In 1980 he married Dia Pfeifle and they resided in Yakima until 1999. In 1993 Evan enrolled in a cooperative program with Central Washington University, Heritage University and Yakima Valley College to earn a teaching degree. He was very proud of completing that goal, entering at the age of 53 and graduating at 56. He married into a family of teachers and always wanted to take part in the “teacher talk” at family gatherings. He taught first-grade at Harriet Thompson in Sunnyside, Washington until he and Dia obtained employment with Quality Schools International in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He started teaching fourth grade but was quickly promoted to curriculum administrator. He performed that duty for the next three years. Taking a short hiatus from teaching, he enjoyed retirement for a brief time. In 2006 Evan and Dia returned to Quality Schools International to open a new school in Futian- Shenzhen, China. Under Evan’s organization and leadership, the school was built and was successful with a healthy student enrollment the first year. Evan and Dia returned to the United States in 2009 and established a home in Zillah, Washington where Evan took on a new role as the owner of a small apple orchard. In 2013 he and Dia moved to Ellensburg for Dia’s employment. Evan had always wanted to attend sports events in a small community. He got his wish when he met Del Evans who was also a sports enthusiast. Together they attended every atheletic event sponsored by Central Washington University and the Ellensburg School District. Both men were ecstatic when they had more than one game to attend in a day. Evan traveled extensively, and often wondered how a boy from Arkansas could have done so much. He lived a great life, took risks, and had a sense of humor up until his last breath. He loved his “guys” at Mercer Creek Church and looked forward to fellowshipping with them every Thursday morning. Thanks guys! You gave him a purpose and something to look forward to in his last days.
He is survived by siblings Aletha (Gene - deceased), Daniel (Pat), Faith (Robert), wife Dia, daughter Ginger (Robin), granddaughter Calysta (Brady) and grandson Kelvin (Caitlin). He also is survived by five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mercer Creek church 1410 N. Main St., Ellensburg, WA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercer Creek Church, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 19140, Seattle, WA, 98109. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in