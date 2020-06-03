Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Evan Michael Fitterer, born May 22, 1997 in Yakima, WA, went home to rest with Jesus on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Evan attended school in the Yakima School District and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2015.
Evan was always very active growing up and enjoyed many years of sport and outdoor activities. But even more than participating in an activity, he loved the aspect of being around people and being social. His family and friends were most important to him. Evan was compassionate, kind, true, and genuine, and would do anything for his loved ones. When people were around Evan, they couldn’t help but notice that he had a caring, giving, and loving spirit, he truly touched the lives of many. He loved to laugh and was always making others laugh with his silly comments and humorous outlook on life. He was always comforting people and was there for them during hard times.
Evan is survived by his dad Carl Fitterer (Yakima), mother Cynthia Gunter (Yakima), sister Shelby Fitterer (Yakima), brother Robbe Fitterer (Yakima), and numerous other family members across the state and nation.
There will be a public Viewing at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. A Memorial Celebration will be held on a date later to be determined. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
Evan was the bright spot in all our lives and will always be close and dear to our hearts. His presence in our lives will always be missed. With waiting hearts, we look forward to the day when we see him again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In