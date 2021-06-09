Valley Hills Funeral Home
Evalene Neal passed away on June 2, 2021, at Willow Springs Rehab in Yakima, WA.
She was born in Clay, LA to John and Ora Higginbotham. Evalene came to the Yakima area at the age of 9. Her family were seasonal fruit workers at first but settled in Tieton in the late ‘40’s.
At age 15 she met, fell in love, and married William A. Neal. They were married 48 years until William’s death in 1998. They raised a son, John, and two daughters, Katherine Grillo (Dennis) and Lori Hisle (Paul).
Evalene was a tireless homemaker, mother, and fruit packer. In her spare time, she helped her husband to run an apple ranch, was the official secretary/accountant for Neal’s Repair and loved to work in her flower garden. Her family will miss her dearly!
Survivors include her two daughters, her sister Gladys Dotson, and six grandchildren (Eric Nelson, Amy Smilonich, Daniel Neal, Tonya Neal, Shawna Fox, and Amanda Hopkins). She also has 11 great-grandchildren.
Evalene is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, and four siblings.
A Graveside Memorial will be held at West Hills Cemetery on June 18th at 10 am. A reception will be held at the home of Dennis and Katherine Grillo. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
