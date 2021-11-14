Eva Marie (Martian) Netherda

November 12, 1934 - October 13, 2021
Eva, and her twin brother Adam, were born to Otillia and Ignatius “Knute” Martian in Billings County, North Dakota, on November 12, 1934. During her childhood the family moved to Selah, Washington, where Eva graduated from Selah High School in 1953. While “cruising” the streets one evening in the City of Yakima with her best girlfriend she met Dale Udell Netherda. After a short courtship, they married in 1953. Their first two children, Shelley and Jeannette, were born in Yakima before moving in 1956 to Vancouver, Washington, where three additional siblings joined the family: Pamela, Debbie, and Dale. In their early Vancouver years, the family-owned Dale & Eva’s Food Market on 39th and Kauffman in Vancouver where the entire family worked to run the store. For a few years, the family also experimented operating an animal hobby farm in Ridgefield, Washington, which is still the source of many family memories. Eva worked as a seamstress for Irma’s Draperies and later was employed for many years at Bemis Company, now Hood Packaging Corp., from which she retired.
Eva loved to be with her ever-growing family. Unless it was a large extended family picnic, her home was central to all family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, which was always casual comfort food, and always delicious. Eva also kept an immaculately clean house. It was not uncommon for overnight guests to be woken with the vacuum cleaner as she started her early morning cleaning rituals. She also enjoyed collecting dolls which filled cabinets throughout the house. Whenever anyone asked why she had so many dolls, Eva said that as a child she didn’t have a doll to play with because it could not be afforded so she was making up for not having one then.
Eva is survived by her children: Shelley (Larry) Bergstrom, Jeannette (Patrick) Roche, Debbie (Stan) Cooper and Dale (Megan) Netherda, brother Leonard Martian, son-in-law Charles Muehleck, ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dale, parents, siblings: Anna, Agnes, Adam, Fred, and Frances, daughter Pamela Muehleck and two grandchildren: Patrick Roche and Matthew Netherda.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the spring of 2022. Remembrances of Eva’s life can be sent to PeaceHealth Hospice, Vancouver, WA.
