Eva/Maria Evangelina Martinez went to fly high with the angels April 9, 2020. She was born October 27, 1969 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She grew up and attended school in White Swan, Washington, and completed her certificate of plasterer at White Swan Job Corps. Eva was also an enrolled member of the Makah Nation. Eva is preceded in death by her father Charles Christopher Martinez, brother Charles Martinez, and daughter in law Shante Hazel Barney; and survived by her mother Janie/San Juanita Torres Rodriguez, sisters, Pies/Dolores Martinez, Sandra Martinez, and Marcella Martinez, brother Jake Hawes, children: Princes Martinez, Janie & Ruben Martinez, Samir Martinez, Deziyer Martinez, Khylige Martinez and Spencer Martinez, grandchildren: Evangelina, Landynn, Jordan, Apaullo, Clayton, Youneique, Prema, Honey, Samara, Zyianah, Kaos, and Coco, and numerous nieces, nephews. Eva spent her day making memories with the ones who cherished them as much as she did. She loved dancing, karaoke, family gatherings, and camping with her grandchildren. She was loved by many, she touched so many lives, with her beautiful smile, kind heart, and pure soul. She was a free-spirited woman who is going to be missed dearly by all she encountered. Respecting her wishes upon her death, Eva requested a small service, and cremation. Her dressing and services were held on April 11, 2020 at merit funeral home in Wapato, Washington. Forever in our hearts you will remain, until we see each other again, M&M. Journey well to those golden gates, Beautiful Angel.
