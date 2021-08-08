Eva M. Gregg

Eva Gregg, surrounded by family and friends, celebrated her 100th birthday on May 28th, 2021, and on June 18th while peacefully sleeping, God called her to heaven, where she is now celebrating eternity! Eva was born in Yakima, Washington on May 28th, 1921 to Ed and Dolly Montz. She married Willard Gregg on October 30th, 1943. Eva and Willard, who was an ordained Assembly of God minister, lived in Port Orchard, Monroe and Bellingham with their sons Willard (Will) and Fred Gregg before returning to Yakima in 1960. Eva worked as a financial administrative assistant for Boyd-Olofson & Co. in Yakima for 20 years until her retirement in 1978. Eva and Willard were longtime members of Stone Church in Yakima and were involved in church activities and various ministries. Eva continued to worship at Stone Church until age 99, when Covid-19 and her lack of mobility kept her home. But she never stopped praying or reading her Bible; her life was a living testimony of her savior’s commandment to love God and love others.
She enjoyed giving to others. She was an excellent seamstress and cook and spent many hours sewing beautiful clothing for family and especially her grandchildren. Eva rarely sat idle, whether it was at her sewing machine, in the kitchen, or in her garden. She had more energy than people half her age. Until the age of 95 she lived independently, driving herself everywhere, and taking long walks nearly every day. Her determination and independence were amazing. Eva often visited her son Will and his wife Terry in Palm Springs. Terry managed a toy store and Eva would often help at the store; she even developed and led a children’s story time and puppet show. Eva had a wonderful and sometimes unexpected sense of humor. One time she was trying to balance her checkbook and she was having some difficulty. A family member asked if she needed help and she replied, “No thank you, I just hope Jesus comes before I have to finish this.” Eva was known for always being stylishly dressed in matching shoes, sweaters, even her purse always matched her outfit. As she once said, she didn’t want “the Fashion Police to arrest her.”
Eva is survived by sons Will Gregg (Terry) and Fred Gregg; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eva was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Dolly Montz; husband Willard Gregg; sisters Dorothy Armstrong and Naomi McGinnis; and her brother Fred Montz.
Eva loved and deeply touched the life of everyone who knew her. Eva’s urn has been placed in her beloved husband’s grave at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Our Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and cherished friend will always be remembered for her love for God, her love for family and her generous and courageous spirit. She is missed every day.
