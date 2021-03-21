March 11, 1935 - December 8, 2020
“You are rewarded not according to your work or your time but according to the measure of your love”
– St. Catherine of Siena
Eugene (“Gene”) Leroy Gunkel was born on March 11, 1935 to Leroy and Freida Gunkel in Fargo, North Dakota. Gene passed away on December 8, 2020 in Yakima, Washington after an extended illness.
Gene grew up in Fargo before his family moved to Bremerton. He graduated from Bremerton High School where he was a standout golfer. Upon graduating from high school, he proudly served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. He then returned to Bremerton to start a family and embark on a lifelong career as a newspaper printer. He served an apprenticeship as a printer with the Bremerton Sun before moving on to a decades-long career with the Tacoma News Tribune in 1963 and retired in 2000. Gene passed on that work ethic and his loving encouragement to his daughter, Lauri, who retired as a staff attorney to federal Magistrate Judge Mary K. Dimke; prior to federal service she enjoyed her work as a deputy prosecuting attorney and part-time municipal court judge; and his son, Steve, who is a Professor of Criminology at Wake Forest University. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and bowler and a longtime member of the Cascade 4x4’s Jeep Club of Tacoma. Gene was also an ardent sports fan and he would delight in watching the Cougs, Huskies, Mariners and Seahawks when they were in action. He enjoyed his retirement years in Yakima and reveled in opportunities to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and his friends at the Yakima Eagles Club and VFW, especially Marilyn Sanborn, with whom he enjoyed dining and dancing. Gene always made those around him feel special and his warmth and charm will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by parents Leroy and Freida Gunkel; long-time partner Geraldine (“Jerry”) Cummings; sister Karen (Martin); brother-in-law Albert Cox; and (infant) great-granddaughter Catya Christine Boyd Hummer.
He is survived by his dear friend D. Marilyn Sanborn of Terrace Heights; sister Julie (Cox) of Tacoma; brother Steve and his spouse Helen of Silverdale; daughter Lauri Boyd and her spouse Don of Yakima; son Steve and his spouse Ana-Maria Wahl of Winston-Salem (NC); granddaughter Elena Hummer and her spouse Zach of Yakima; grandson Cameron McIntire of Tacoma; great-grandchildren Zachary “Gus” and Ava Laine Hummer; ex-wife Valdi Johanson; and several nieces and nephews and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life service in July (2021) at Mountain View Funeral Home (Lakewood, WA). In lieu of flowers, friends and family of Gene are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517) or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Yakima Post #379 (118 S. 5th Ave., Yakima, WA 98901). Semper Fi, Marine.
