Eugene (Gene) Ishmal Stewart, our country gentleman, went home to be with our Heavenly Father, gaining his angel wings at Cottage in the Meadow, Friday, July 3, 2020, 9:50 am.
Gene was born on June 8, 1928 and raised in Abington, Virginia to David Montovin and Harriet Oliva (Phillips) Stewart. Gene was the youngest of 10 siblings, being raised just like “the Waltons.” Gene enlisted in the Navy for the United States of America on September 29, 1950. He was part of the CB’s; building landing strips and roads and was honorably discharged on July 18, 1952. This last winter Gene and his son Brian went to Washington, DC for the Honor Flight and was recognized for his service.
Gene was an honest hardworking man, working on the Alaskan pipeline operating heavy equipment. After military service he moved to Oregon where he was a sanitation engineer and also worked in logging, loading tree logs with heavy equipment. A foreman gave Gene a chance to run the heavy equipment for a day and it seemed to come to Gene naturally. He was better in that one day than the seasoned workers and was asked to come back.
Gene did not know a stranger. Quite the social butterfly; he would go up to a person and ask “Hey, are you a veteran? Well thank you for your service.” Another ice breaker he used was “Hey, don’t I know you?” If he did not, he would introduce himself and strike up a conversation. If out shopping or yard selling (he loved to yard sale) Gene would ask for either a senior discount or his military discount while wearing a military ball cap. Of course, he would be accommodated with said discount.
In his lifetime he joined five country music bands. One that stood out was Gene Stewart and the Country Gentlemen. His favorite country music included songs from the 60’ and 70’s.
Some of Gene’s favorite pastimes were watching the Mariners and feeding the elk with friends at Oak Creek. He was member of the Apple Valley Model “A” Club. Gene really loved his dog, his best friend “Buddy.” Gene and Dolores were part of the family at New Generation Family Worship church in Ahtanum.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Dolores Marie Stewart (Kautzman) aka “Hon,” two sons and a daughter, David Stewart, Margene (Greg) Dwight, and Brian (Mary) Stewart, two stepsons, Steve (Charlene) Hitchcock, and Dave (Susan) Hitchcock, brother in law Jack Kautzman, ten grand kids, numerous great grand kids, nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and all nine of his siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
We would like to give a special thanks to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Cottage in the Meadow and Brookside Funeral Home for their for Gene and our family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gene’s favorite cause the VFW in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
