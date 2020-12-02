Eugene E. Jennings, 77, of Holt, Missouri, passed away November 24, 2020 at home.
Gene was born on March 28, 1943, in Neosho, Missouri, to LaVona DePriest Jennings and Francis Jennings. Later, the family moved to Yakima, Washington, where Gene spent his growing-up years. He attended school in Union Gap, Washington through ninth grade, and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1960. After graduation, he moved to the Kansas City area to attend college, where he studied to become a CPA.
Gene loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his sons spent many hours in deer stands and fishing boats.
Gene leaves his wife of 54 years, Joyce; his sons Justin and Jason (Stephanie); grandchildren Chloe and Drake; his sisters Juanita Wilburn of Union Gap, Washington, and Loretta Hellinger of Kansas City, MO; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many, many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He will be missed.
