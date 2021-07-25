Eual (Jack) Edward Drenan

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Jack Drenan, 96, passed away July 10, 2021 at Summitview Living Care. He was born in Cross Timbers, Missouri on October 28, 1924 to Joseph and Mime Drenan. The family moved to Cowiche, WA where he graduated from Old Cowiche School. He was drafted into the Navy and served on the US St. George in World War II.
When he returned he and his father farmed apples for many years in Cowiche. He later sold his orchards and moved to Payette, ID and lived there for sixteen years. In 2016 his niece Cathy Parsley and husband Joe moved him back to Yakima to spend time with and watch over his care. He lived at Summitview Living Care where quickly he became known as uncle Jack. He loved it there, he always said it was the best move he ever made.
Special thanks to Lisa Fortier and all the staff, you’re the greatest.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Drenan and Mime Drenan, and three sisters, Jessie Cornett, Charlene Edwards and Faye Belmore.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima on Tuesday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. A committal service will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park with full military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
