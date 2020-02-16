Etta Brice, 94, of Wapato, peacefully passed away on January 30, 2020 at Emerald Care.
She was born in Crockett, TX on February 27, 1925 to Richard and Lillie Mae Brice.
Etta received her education in Texas and later moved to Washington, settling in Wapato, with her two sons.
She was a cook in the hospital, picked cotton, and worked in the orchards. Etta was a very hard worker and took great pride supporting her family. In addition, she was a foster parent for numerous children.
Etta always had a smile on her face and looked forward to her visitors, including family, friends and Emerald staff. She enjoyed living at Emerald Care and developed many friendships there. She spent her days reading, watching tv and playing bingo.
Etta is survived by her son, Paul (Karen) Brice, daughters-in-law, Nena Garcia and Darlene Benson, six grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her three brothers, four sisters, her son, James L. Brice, and her granddaughter, Pauline Brice.
A private family celebration of Etta’s life will be held to honor this remarkable lady.
