Ethlyn Christenson

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ethlyn Ruth (Pittmann) Christenson was born in Whitman County, Washington on January 1, 1933. She passed away on October 18, 2020.
She is survived by four daughters: Sandy Hartung (Darryl) of Selah, WA, Becky Ruff of Kennewick, WA, Mary Taylor (Bob) of Sauk City, WI, and Julie Brown (Dave) of Selah, WA; one son, Daniel Christenson of Seattle WA and one sister, Bethel Pittmann of Yakima.
Ethlyn was blessed with 32 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Christenson, her parents, Ruth and JR Pittmann of Yakima, and her brother, Leighton Pittmann (Jean) of Spokane.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In