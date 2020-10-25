Ethlyn Christenson

Keith & Keith Funeral Home

Ethlyn Ruth (Pittmann) Christenson was born in Whitman County, Washington on January 1, 1933. She passed away on October 18, 2020.

She is survived by four daughters: Sandy Hartung (Darryl) of Selah, WA, Becky Ruff of Kennewick, WA, Mary Taylor (Bob) of Sauk City, WI, and Julie Brown (Dave) of Selah, WA; one son, Daniel Christenson of Seattle WA and one sister, Bethel Pittmann of Yakima.

Ethlyn was blessed with 32 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Christenson, her parents, Ruth and JR Pittmann of Yakima, and her brother, Leighton Pittmann (Jean) of Spokane.