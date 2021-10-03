Ethel Albers

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ethel Cordelia Albers of Yakima, WA, passed away in Spokane, WA, on Saturday September 11, 2021 at the age of 96. She is survived by her son Martin Albers (Dia) of Seattle, daughters Lorna Smith (Britt) of Olympia, and Katherine Beaulaurier (Mark) of Spokane, and was preceded in death by her son Fred and husband James, both of Yakima. The family wishes to express deep and sincere appreciation to the staff of Riverview Retirement for their kind attention and care. Please see more about Ethel’s life and service information at www.keithandkeith.com.
A memorial service will be held at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in