On Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 81, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend Esther Marie Van Belle went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father. Esther was born on March 14, 1939 in Prosser, WA, the daughter of Loda Leah (Rabie) and Jasper Hamilton Trusley. She received her education in Prosser WA. On March 14, 1957 she married the love of her life, Clifford Van Belle in Sunnyside, WA. To this union Esther and Clifford were blessed with five children. Esther dedicated her life to her family each and every day as only a wife and mother can do. She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, reading, sewing, doing volunteer work and spending time with her precious family. She was a member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.
Esther is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Clifford Van Belle of Sunnyside, WA; five children, Steve Van Belle (Melody) of Prosser, WA, Laurie Judd (Jim) of Randle, WA, JoEtta Miller (Steve) of Sunnyside, WA, Karen Weinbender (Jeff) of Prosser, WA and Chris Van Belle (Sheryl) of Sunnyside, WA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Pat Barr and Rosie McFarland, and brother Oscar Trusley. She is preceded in death by her parents Loda and Jasper Trusley, two brothers, Andrew Trusley, Jr. Trusley and sister Carol Trusley.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Esther’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School. Those wishing to sign Esther’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
