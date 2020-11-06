Esther Irene Berg

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mom walked through Heaven’s gate October 30, 2020.
She was born January 11, 1929 to Earl and Maude Conner in Ottawa, Kansas. Mom grew up in Kansas and went to Kansas State and then Kansas University, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science in Microbiology.
After making her way out west, she married Norman J. Berg and his six children.
Mom was a member of Wiley Heights Covenant Church and went on a Mission in 1986 to Africa after losing dad. She helped to set up a lab and taught microbiology, specializing in the study of bacteria in the blood.
Mom is survived by her brother Earl Conner (Delores), El Paso, TX. sister Gayle Strider, Decatur, AL; children Brenda Schmoe (Dan), Union Gap, son Tim Berg, Yakima and son Norm P. Berg, Granite Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Leonard Conner; her children Conrad Berg, Charles Berg and daughter Cindi Tidrick.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., with inurnment immediately following at West Hills Memorial Park for anyone wishing to attend. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
