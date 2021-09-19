Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Esther Hernandez passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021 as a result of dementia at the age of 82. She was born on September 9, 1938 in Sheridan, WY. In 1942, the family moved to Wapato, WA. She graduated from Wapato High School. At a young age she worked along with other family members worked the agricultural fields. After high school, she worked at Bailey’s fabric shop. She married in 1961 to Heriberto Yzaguirre Jr. They had one child, Isabel, and later divorced. She moved to Yakima where she worked as a lead grocery checker, and later with immigration as a receptionist at a law office where she retired in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, her brothers Mike (Joni), Manuel (Leigia), Tom (Margaret), Rich (Glenda), Robert (Barbara) and Jim Hernandez; her sisters Frances (Benito) Rocha and Margaret (Richard) Hansen and nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her family, long walks, gardening, going to Mariner games and plays at the Capital Theater, and volunteered at the senior center. She will be and is missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in