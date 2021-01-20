Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Esther Diaz Orozco Fann transitioned into eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Esther was born in 1933 in Cowley, Wyoming. The family, following the “Migrant Trail,” moved to Wapato in 1942 where she lived the rest of her life.
Her father passed when she was in high school. Encouraged by her older brothers, Esther took education seriously and graduated from Wapato High School class of 1952. Shortly thereafter she met and fell in love with Frank S. Orozco of Toppenish. On August 21, 1954, they married and throughout the years had six children: Caroline, Manuel (Mike), Sylvia, Adeline, Juan (Eddy), and Vincent.
Esther earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University in 1979 and embarked on her professional career. She worked for the Upward Bound program and later became the first Minority Recruitment Officer for Central Washington University. The majority of her career was serving as a case manager with Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health.
After retiring, Esther stayed active in serving her community as a Senior Companion with Catholic Charities of Yakima. She enjoyed family gatherings, opening her home to friends and family. Many people enjoyed her homemade tortillas, rock soup, canned chilies, and menudo served around her family table.
She was remarried in 2011 to Roy Paul Fann, they shared years of friendship, companionship, and love.
Sadly, in 2009 Esther began to suffer memory loss, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and soon became immobilized. Esther was fortunate to have received loving, compassionate care in her home by her son and daughter-in-law Eddy and Debra Orozco and their adult children. Her final years were spent with her multigenerational family, where her youngest great-grandson AJ provided her much delight.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tomasa Lara Diaz and Juan Diaz, her daughter Sylvia Orozco Johnson, son Vincent Orozco, granddaughter Lisa Rocha Orozco. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Juanita Diaz, Rosalia Diaz and Isabel Diaz, Carmen (Tony) Cardenas, Mary (Leo) Dabalos, Eva (Julio) Ybarra, Margaret Perez; her brothers Melvin (Concha) Diaz, Felix (Yolanda) Diaz, and Jessie (Sharon) Diaz.
Esther is survived by her husband Roy Paul Fann, children Carol and Mark Wiedeburg, Manuel (Mike) and Linda Orozco, Adeline Orozco and Juan (Eddy) and Debra Orozco; grandchildren Daniel Ripley, Sophia (Tim) Craven, Angela (Chris) Abrams, Lacey (Kyle) Nicholson, Lauren (Robby) Burns, Erica Rocha, Adam (Melissa) Orozco, Rick Johnson, Steven Johnson, Katrina Orozco Patrick, Chris Barnett and Shelby Biah, as well as 19 great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Louis Diaz, Monica (Ricardo) Garcia and Raquel (Joe) Molano.
Private family services will be held. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In