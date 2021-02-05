Valley Hills Funeral Home
Estela Jaime (Payan) Vasquez, Chipas (Sparky) & Star, 87 of Wapato, WA, passed away on 01/30/2021 at her home. She was born on July 10, 1933, in Worland, Wyoming to Frank Jaime and Angelina Payan Jaime. Estela studied at Central WA State College and married Lasaro Vasquez – would have been 60 years in 2014, dad passed away on 10/28/2013.
Mom had many jobs throughout her life. She told us stories about how she would drive a large flatbed truck with a canopy to haul workers to the farms for her dad, which she was very proud of being able to drive such a large vehicle and was the reason she formed a love for trucks. Other jobs included Del Monte, Baileys, Northwest Opportunity Council, Yakima Health District, cashier for a local grocery store, a teacher’s aid at Parker Heights Public School. Mom retired from the state of Washington Employment Security in 1997 as an employment counselor 3, after 17 years of service.
After retirement she worked at Legends Casino for 8 years; starting as a dealer and then working in the gift shop. She was a longtime member of the American Legion and Eagles, donating time and money to their causes. She was very devoted to and deeply involved at Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato. She counted and deposited weekly donations, coordinated and reviewed families for the giving tree at Christmas, taught quinceanera classes, was treasurer of Kateri committee, participated and assisted in the mother’s day fiesta, prayer chain, Sisters of Holy Name of Jesus & Mary Associate and all other services as needed for the church. She also volunteered at the Wapato Food Bank, Wapato’s Noah’s Homeless Shelter, and City of Yakima-Utilities Dept., just to name a few.
Mom’s faith was inspirational, strong and steadfast, constant in prayer for family, and those she cared for. Mom’s love and devotion for family was foremost and unconditional but she also loved her friends and appreciated their time spent together and the close relationships they developed with each other. She was a member of a ladies group of friends that gathered monthly who called themselves ladies of the valley, of which many were from Worland, Wyoming.
Mom especially enjoyed playing cards with her family; twenty-one, poker, etc., and of course trying her luck at the casinos, playing the card tables, the slots, and she was usually pretty lucky!! Plus she was always playing her games on the tablet. She also loved following friends and family on Facebook.
Mom is survived by her loving children: Larry (Sharon) Vasquez of Yakima, WA, Jerry Vasquez of Wapato, WA, Phillip Vasquez of Wapato, WA, Laura (Richard) Covelli of Bellingham, WA, and Rudy (Alvina) Vasquez of Phoenix, AZ, sister: Alice Reyna of Houston, TX, brother: Richard Jaime of Wapato, WA, grandchildren: Elisha (Shaun) Sanchez, Adriana (Matthew) Taylor, David Vasquez, Michele (Jake) Lancaster; Aaron (Jessica) Vasquez, Ryan (Ciara) Vasquez, Anjelica (Chris) Love, Roy (Sydney) Salinas, Joanna Vasquez, and Rudy Jr. Vasquez; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is predeceased by her husband, Lasaro (Nonkie) Vasquez, son Jess Vasquez, father Frank Jaime, mother Angelina Jaime, brothers: Rudy, Raul, Robert, and Raynaldo, and sister: Elvira (Vera) Trujillo.
Services will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, at St. Peter Claver Church in Wapato, WA. Rosary will start at 1:00 pm (for those who would like to partake), with the service to start at 1:30 pm (limited to 30 people). Father Ricardo Villarreal will be officiating. Service will be streamed via Facebook. The family requests to please follow the CDC guidelines. Thank you.
Reception to follow at Holy Redeemer Church (limited to 50 people) at 1707 S. 3rd Ave, Yakima, WA at 3:00 pm.
Her ashes will be joined with our dad at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Memorials to: WWW.VALLEYHILLSFH.COM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In