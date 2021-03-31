Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Esteban Cantu, also known as Steve, Stevie D, and Tio, passed away on March 28, 2021 from a brain aneurysm at the age of 53.
Steve loved his wife, Larry Bird, and coaching kids. He loved to laugh, make others laugh, and was known for popping in unannounced for a quick visit. He loved his mom and her tortillas, papas, and tamales. He enjoyed casinos and their giveaway nights, maybe a bit too much.
He was very proud of the life he and Maris built together and was especially proud of owning their own home in Moxee. They loved dancing together and he was willing to attend many, many Mariners games with her. After almost 27 years of marriage, his mantra continued to be “happy wife, happy life” even if he was still working on putting dirty dishes directly into the dishwasher.
Coaching kids and helping them develop as players and as human beings was very rewarding for Steve. His focus wasn’t on how many points a player scored; it was about the next shot attempt after a missed basket. He was always encouraging them to work hard and never give up whether it was on the court or off. He would always tell his players to get good grades, respect their parents, and take a shower.
His final act of community was donating his organs and improving and/or extending the lives of others. The family would like to thank all the staff at Memorial Hospital and the staff at all the organ recipient hospitals. A special thank you goes out to the LifeCenter Northwest organ donation organization, especially Leah, Holly, and Erica, for making the donation of Steve’s organs possible and for being so kind and respectful.
Steve is survived by his wife Maris, his siblings Rosa Castro, Carmen Torres, Irene Cantu Tercero, and Lionel Cantu, the Neva Robillard family, and LOTS of aunts, uncles, primos, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a very special group of friends who have also been his family for almost 50 years. Steve was preceded in death by his mom Marta, his father Leonardo, his brother Leonardo Jr. (Nune), and his fathers-in-law Ben Robillard and Larry Robillard (who was also his 4th grade teacher).
Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite sports shirt (Go Raiders!) to the services as we celebrate Steve’s life. There will be a Rosary on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:30 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (201 N. Iler St., Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will follow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. The Rosary will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Steve’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor or making a contribution to support Granger Spartan or East Valley Red Devil sports programs in his memory and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
