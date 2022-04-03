Valley Hills Funeral Home
Esta went home to be with the Lord at the age of 96. She was born in Page, Oklahoma November 9th 1925, daughter of Ike and Mina Hopper. Esta married the love of her life August 29th 1961. They settled in Yakima, Washington and enjoyed each other for almost 50 years.
Esta was Southern Baptist and very well-loved by all that knew her, one lady said “every church should have an Esta.”
Esta enjoyed taking good care of her husband and spoiling all her kids and grandchildren! She loved to garden, cook, bake, sew, quilt, fish and make sure anyone that came to her home never left hungry.
She took great pride in 6 generations of her family, all females.
The ladies gathered to get a photo together in Sept. 1980
and again in Dec. 2020
Esta is survived by 1 daughter, Barbara Peeler of Yakima, Washington, 1 stepdaughter, Linda (John)Hathaway of Spokane, Washington, 1 stepson, James (Marsha) Jenkins of Kirkland, Washington, 1 brother, Cyrus (Nadine) Hopper of Florence, Oregon, and 1 sister, Norma Jean McCoy of Del City, Oklahoma. Esta also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great great-great-granddaughter who was named after her, Aaliyah “Rose” Green, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, 5 brothers, and 1 stepdaughter, Cheri Brown.
Service is scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 5th 2022 at 12 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane) followed by a graveside at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Pastor Mike Gill will be officiating the service. Due to Covid Esta requested anyone attending her funeral must wear masks except Pastor Gil; due to circumstances there will be no reception to follow the service. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in