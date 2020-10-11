Ernestine F. “Figi” Trujillo, 83, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Figi was born June 8, 1937 in La Garita, Colorado to Vidal Vigil and Adelina Marquez, one of twelve children. She married Joe T. Trujillo November 10, 1952 in Center, Colorado. In 1958, they made Yakima their home. Early in her career, Figi volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital and was called upon by staff personnel and doctors to interpret in emergency and non-emergency medical situations. In the early to mid-80’s, she began working for an interpreting service until she retired. It was in her nature to help and she opened her heart to everyone.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, arts and crafts and decorating her home. She had a great sense of humor and could tell stories with a vivid imagination that would make us laugh. She was easy going and fun to be around.
She is survived by her three children, Eddie Trujillo (Rita), Janice Hauser (Gregg) and Adeline Siebol, all of Yakima; a brother, Raymond Vigil, sisters Emelda Cook, Barbara Martinez, Eva Martinez and Angie Bullard of Colorado and Nevada; grandchildren: Shawn Trujillo, Chris Trujillo, Misty Thompson, Brittney Brown, Rachel Gillum, Shyanne Trujillo, Adam Hauser (Samantha), Jamie Flodin (Luke), Joey Hauser (Erin), Breanne DeRuyter (BJ), and Melissa Niblett (Jeff), and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
A special thanks to the staff at Chandler House and Cottage in the Meadow for the excellent and compassionate care provided to our mom and family.
A Memorial Service for the immediate family will be held Saturday, October 17th at 12:00 p.m. at the Yakima Chapel of Valley Hills Funeral Home. Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolences with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In