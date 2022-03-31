Ernestina Torrez Hernandez passed from her earthly home to her forever home with Jesus, Monday, March 28th, 2022. Ernestina was born on November 11th, 1958 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Salomon Torrez and Francisca Rodriguez. Our mother was raised by her grandparents Manuel and Josephina Rodriguez in the small town of Santo Domingo in San Luis. She was the oldest out of all her siblings and remained in the care of her grandparents until she was of age. At a young age she began handcrafting fireworks, she helped create the traditional firework displays for the town celebrations and surrounding areas. At the age of 19 she migrated to East Los Angeles and began working as a seamstress. While in Los Angeles she enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach with her friends after work. In 1983 she made her way to Toppenish, Washington. She worked in the farm labor and met her husband Frank Hernandez while picking up food at the St. Vincent Food Bank. They dated for a few years and traveled back and forth to Mexico a couple times a year. They married in 1991. Together they had four children that they raised in the Toppenish area, Frank had four children from a previous marriage. She always treated his children like her own and loved them all dearly. They would go on to run Meza’s Market in Granger and Tina’s Market in Toppenish. Our mother enjoyed gardening, sewing dresses for her granddaughters, sewing shirts for her grandsons, knitting, attending mass at St. Aloysius, and spending time with her family. We will miss our mother here on Earth. Our mother is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior rejoicing for she is now healed. In this last week of her Earthly life she mentioned many dreams she was having of her late husband Frank and first born daughter, Artemia, calling her and waiting for her, she is now home with them and Jesus.
She is survived by her father Salomon Torrez of San Luis Potosi, her children: Manuel Hernandez, Artemia Hernandez, Ernestina Hernandez, Gloria Hernandez, her stepchildren: Fernando Hernandez and Altagracia Hernandez, 11 grandchildren, and 12 step-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband Frank Hernandez, her daughter Artemia, and her two stepchildren Michael Hernandez and Carlos Hernandez.
Christian mass will take place Friday, April 1st, 2022, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA, at 1:00 pm. Burial will be the following day, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, WA.
