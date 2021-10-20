Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ernest William Solowan passed away of a heart attack at age 91, August 28, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. Born Orest Vasyl Solowan on December 19, 1929, in VegreVille, Alberta, Canada, he was raised in Two Hills and Edmonton, Alberta. Ernie married August 23, 1952. They had three children and were married 65 years before Ruth’s death in 2017.
Ernie began his career in Edmonton as a proofreader and linotype operator at the Edmonton Journal. His commitment to unionized print shops brought him to Yakima in 1956. Ernie also owned and operated Adams View Nursery. He helped start ice hockey in Yakima. He became the first vocational arts–printing teacher at A.C. Davis High School.
Papa was a man of integrity and a strong community supporter. You may remember him zipping around Yakima in his “robins-egg” blue convertible Karmann Ghia… Or he and Ruth heading out in the ‘Tiger’ with its plate “02BHIKN”. He was meticulous, a photographer, hiker, and valued a good sense of humour.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Elizabeth (Siemens). He is survived by his brother Ronald Solowan (Diane); children Doug Solowan, Jaye Solowan-Weiss (Duane), and Mary Wynn Allen (Richard); grandchildren: Alison Gronley (David) and Lucas Weiss; Patrick (Stephanie), Richie, and Katy Allen; great-grandchildren Osric, Emilia, and Jackson Gronley; Finnley Weiss-Haglund; Eli Allen; and dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins in Canada.
E-mail RememberingErnieSolowan@gmail.com for Celebration of Life details. In lieu of flowers, send or bring a joke! Or donations may be made to: Cowiche Trail Conservancy, Cascadians or Davis Skills USA - email for addresses. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
The Solowan family thanks our friends and communities that made Ernie’s final years enjoyable. A special thanks to Dr. Louise Achey for her stellar knowledge and wisdom that helped him stay active.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in