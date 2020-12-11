Ernest Hurst

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ernie Hurst was born in Clovis, New Mexico on September 5, 1940 to Jewel and Wornie Hurst. He was the youngest of nine children. Ernie died suddenly December 7, 2020 of a heart attack.
Ernie graduated from Yakima High School in 1959 and served in the Army from 1965 – 1967. He married Pat Gallipo on September 19, 1970 and together they had two children, Duke and Mika. He worked as a construction worker in several states from California to Alaska and finished his career at Hanford as a safety engineer where he retired in 2006. His retirement years were spent building beautiful bird houses, fishing and camping, but he most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Emily and Smiley. Ernie was a one of a kind man that would help anybody. He will be greatly missed.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat; son Duke and his wife Donna; daughter Mika and her husband Jason; grandchildren Emily and Troy Fortier; mother in law Irene Gallipo; and most beloved niece Cathy Sturtevant. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
As Ernie requested there will be no services.
