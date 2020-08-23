Ernest Eugene Allan

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ernie Allan was called home to our Lord on August 8, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born on July 23, 1947 in Yakima, Washington. After high school he worked 40 years as an ironworker at Hanford.
Ernie resided in Zillah, Washington where he raised his daughter and enjoyed the things he loved best. He loved the outdoors, hunting elk at Allan Camp, shooting ducks and geese with his pal lab, Molly.
Ernie is survived by his mother Stella Richards Parker of Zillah, daughter Haley Allan of Zillah, sons Sean and Shane Allan, grand and great-grandchildren, half siblings Ed Allan and Joan Thompson, step siblings Marlene Young, Wayne, Phil and Bob Turple, many nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished friend Gail Ann and the Dunn family. He is preceded in death by his father Butch Allan and sister Pattie Allan.
Join Ernie’s family for a home-going service on August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home to celebrate the life of a son, brother, best father, and pard.
Ernie was a farmer at heart. After retiring, he spent all his time farming his ground and loving every minute of it! He was a hard worker and the best friend anyone could have. He will be missed greatly!
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
