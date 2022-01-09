Ernest “Ernie” Leroy Weeks

March 28, 1930 - January 3, 2022
Ernest Weeks, 91 of Pasco, Washington, passed away peacefully on, January 3rd, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born on March 28th, 1930 to Esther and Roy Weeks in Wapato, Washington. He spent his childhood, in Wapato, Washington, with his 4 siblings. Ernest graduated from Wapato High School in 1949 where he started his work in agriculture. He met the love of his life Wanda Hand at Skate Land in Union Gap in 1951; they were then married the following year on January 27th, 1952.
They lived in Yakima, WA from 1952-1959 where they welcomed their 3 sons, Ernest (Allen), Mitch and Rick. During this time, he worked as a truck driver for Coco Cola Bottling in Yakima. He then began working for Yakima Parks Department where he was instrumental in developing Fisher Golf Course and took great pride in his work that he accomplished there.
In 1959, they moved to Selah, WA, where they raised their family and welcomed their 4th child, Renea. Ernie began his new career for the State Department of Agriculture as a fruit inspector, which he enjoyed until he retired in 1986. His days in Selah were filled with farming, helping his kids with 4-H & FFA projects, horseback riding, watching baseball and wrestling.
In November of 1986 he began working with his son Ernie (Allen) at Wilbur Ellis Co. in Mattawa, WA, where he and Wanda eventually moved. He helped to raise Ernie’s children there and helped him with his farming adventures.
In the late ’90’s they moved to their forever home in Pasco where he enjoyed working with his other son Mitch in his orchard.
Ernest had a lifetime love of horses which led him to join the Yakima and Benton County Sheriff Posse. He was also a member of the Yakima Valley Cow Penning association where he enjoyed penning with his brothers, son and grandsons. He also loved attending all rodeos with his family. One of his other favorite hobbies was square dancing. Ernest and his wife were members of the Gateswingers square dance club for many years where they made several friends. He soon became the caller of the club and gave lessons at their home in Selah. Ernest enjoyed working in his rose garden and making beautiful bouquets, which he also loved to share them with the family. His most treasured moments were spending time with his family. He loved watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, sharing his love and knowledge of horses and attending our many family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ernie (Allen), his sister Evelyn Warnicke and his brother Elwin Weeks.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Wanda, his sons Mitch & his wife Johannah Weeks, Rick & his wife Reena Weeks, his daughter Renea & her husband Marty Hanshew, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, his brothers Everett Weeks, Dick & his wife Mary Weeks, and Bob & his wife Kay Weeks, numerous nieces & nephews, and in-laws Mary Grunden, Judy Hand and Sara & Mike Bennett.
Ernest was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend that will be greatly missed by all
A visitation for Ernest will be held Thursday January 13th, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. A funeral service will occur Friday January 14th, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA 98901. A burial will directly follow. Fond memories and condolences can be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
