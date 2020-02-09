Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Ernest Arthur Eells, born in Shelton, WA, September 26, 1922, was the youngest child of Arthur and DeJa Eells. He was the great grandson of pioneer missionaries Cushing (founder of Whitman College) and Myra Eells who were recruited for service in the Spokane area of Washington Territory by Dr. Marcus Whitman. Dad answered His Savior’s call to come home to heaven on January 27, 2020.
Ernest and Henrietta (Dyk) were married in Ellensburg, WA, June 18, 1943. They completed a three year training program at Simpson Bible Institute in Seattle, WA, in 1944, in preparation for pastoral and missionary service. While living in the Seattle area, Shirley Jean was born in 1945, and Rodney Arthur joined the family in 1946. After assisting in several churches in the Seattle area, they fulfilled the pastoral duties of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Bly, Oregon. While there Ernest oversaw the rebuilding of the church building which was destroyed by fire. In 1950, while in Bly, Philip David was born.
In 1952, the family moved to Yakima, Washington, to seek medical help for daughter Shirley who had become seriously ill; she died at age 13. Ernest and Henrietta helped plant the Yakima Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. In 1953, Patricia Marie joined the growing family, and William Cushing was born in 1958. Though Ernest did not continue in pastoral ministry as such, he served for many years as Sunday School Superintendent and elder in the congregation.
For much of his life Ernest used the carpentry skills he learned in Shelton High School. He worked on such projects as the bridge at Box Canyon, in Mt. Rainier National Park, and the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Later he setup his own business as Ernest Eells and Associates. In addition to house construction, Ernest installed Spartan in-ground swimming pools for several years in the Yakima area. In 1981, Ernest and son William and their spouses established Eells and Eells Construction, Inc.
Phil and Bill followed in Dad’s construction footsteps, but he left all of us an example to follow: a life of integrity, the value of always doing quality work and making God-honoring choices. Dad loved swimming, hiking, sledding and playing table games with his kids and grandkids.
The intense desire of both Ernest and Henrietta was to share God’s message of love and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ to as many as possible. They wholeheartedly supported the local C&MA church as well as the worldwide missionary effort of the denomination. Since they were not able to fulfill their dream of serving as missionaries in South America, they eagerly backed son Rodney and wife who ministered for 20 years in Latin America. In addition they also supported many other ministry groups.
Ernest was preceded in death by his daughter Shirley and son Philip. He is survived by Henrietta, his loving wife of 76 years, son Rodney (Janet), daughter Patricia Gage (Jack), and son William (Debbie), all of Yakima; grandchildren Jarod Eells (Kathy) of Cornelius, OR, Nathan Eells (Heather) of Yakima, Katrina Carvajal (Gustavo) of Yakima, and Daniel Eells (Crissie) of Hillsboro, OR, Joanna Maziarz (Josh) of North Tonawanda, NY, Nathaniel Eells (Eliyah) of Vancouver, WA, Julianna Eells, Jennifer Holland (Jonny), and Megan Zavala (Daniel) all of Yakima. Also surviving are 21 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandsons and 1 step great-great-granddaughter.
We wish to express our thanks to the workers at Highgate Senior Living who gave Dad wonderful care during nearly two years.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Yakima Alliance Church, 902 S. 36th Ave., Saturday, February 15, at 1:30 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be sent to Yakima Alliance Church or to Riverside Christian School.
Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In