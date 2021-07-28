Colonial Funeral Home
Ermina A. Ruhf (86) of Toppenish passed away on Sunday July 25, 2021 in Spokane. She was born on September 8, 1934 in Yakima to Edwin and Ermina (Goudy) Edsall. She was raised and educated in White Swan and Tacoma. She attended Seattle University on a violin scholarship. She worked as a vice president at Sea First Bank in Seattle. And was a mental health and substance abuse counselor. She was a member of the Yakama Nation and was active in the area on aging and tribal politics, she enjoyed gardening and craft work. She is survived by two daughters Anne (Bill) Thompson of Seattle and Alexandra “Sandy” Ruhf, two brothers Edwin and William Edsall Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 29, at the White Swan community center at 9 AM. With burial to follow at the Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
THE PHOTO OF ERMINA WAS PAINTED BY HER LATE HUSBAND, HARRY, UPON HER COMPLETION OF HER MASTERS DEGREE FROM HERITAGE UNIVERSITY.
