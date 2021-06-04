Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Erma Billings went home to be with the Lord on May 30th, 2021. She was born in Five Mile, Arkansas on October 3rd, 1934. She was the daughter of Joda and Annie Davis. Erma was 86 years old.
Erma moved to the Yakima Valley after marrying the love of her life, Conley Billings, in Chandler, Arizona in 1952. Conley and Erma were married 63 years until Conley’s passing in 2015. Erma was affiliated with Eastern Star and mentored young women in Rainbow. Erma flourished as a Director in Mary Kay. She was a successful business woman who grew her career and the careers of several others in the valley. Erma’s greatest passion was her family. Her kindness, caring and love as a wife, mother and grandmother were limitless. She was the spiritual leader of the family and always shared the love of Jesus. Some of her favorite activities were canning and preparing treats and meals for others.
Erma was an active member of the Full Gospel Holiness Church in Union Gap for many years. She was dearly loved by her church family and friends.
She is survived by her son Joel Billings of Salem, Oregon, daughter Janet Billings Kingsley of Birmingham, Alabama, son Jim Billings and wife Tammy of Everett, Washington and sister Wilma Hoskins of Jacksonville, Arkansas. Grandchildren include Jocelyn Billings of Salem, Oregon, J.R. Kingsley of Memphis, Tennessee, Sarah Spencer of Birmingham, Alabama and James Billings Jr. of Redmond, Oregon.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Hillcrest Assisted Living and Summitview Healthcare Skilled Nursing Center for providing Erma with such tender and compassionate care. We deeply appreciate the support and guidance they gave our family.
A celebration of Erma’s life will occur on Thursday, June 10th at 10:00 am at Langevin Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at West Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Full Gospel Holiness Church in Union Gap.
