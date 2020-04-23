Eric Zirkle

Eric was born on July 10, 1978 and died in his sleep in the early hours of April 8th, 2020. He had been in Harborview Burn Center as the result of an accident and after treatment came home to recover with us.
Eric’s happiest times were his early years on the Moxee ranch 4 wheeling in the orchard with his brother and sister or getting into mischief with all the same wonderful friends that had been by his side since their first acquaintance in kindergarten, Many, in fact, of whom he spoke just the day before he passed on. Eric very often reminisced about annual family trips to the beach with his grandparents, both of whom meant the world to him. He once told me “they were the best part of my life, Mom.”
Eric joined the Navy after high school, but after a few months of service on his ship he received a medical Honorable Discharge and returned home.
He loved animals, and was a kind and generous person. Although he excelled at everything he tried, he enjoyed living a simple life with a few hobbies. He was content with lots of reading, gaming with friends, and visiting with family every few days. His biggest passion was writing, filling several notebooks a month.
Wound care was especially painful for Eric but he was a trouper. He expressed how he loved being home with everyone and had his sister to spar with again and that was a good distraction.
Eric is predeceased by his grandparents, Lester and Allie Zirkle, his aunt, Pat Zirkle and his uncle, John Roche.
Survivors include mother, Gayle Zirkle, father, Chad Baker, sister Lesley Zirkle and niece Isabella, stepsister Karie Baker, stepbrother Chris Baker, his aunt Mary Roche and cousins Patrick, Michael, and Molly, his uncle Bill Zirkle and wife Linda and cousins Mark, Lester, and Amy.
You were loved so much, Eric. You will be missed.
