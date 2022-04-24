Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Eric Sanders passed away on April 18, 2022 at home in Yakima, WA at the age of 53.
Eric was born October 25, 1968 in Yakima to James (Jake) Sanders and Perla Benitez. He attended Eisenhower and Selah high schools. After high school, he lived for a time in Miami, Florida. In 1998, Eric graduated from Central Washington University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. After college, he lived in the greater Seattle area for several years where he worked as an accountant for BSquared. Later, Eric returned home to Yakima, where he was proud to be a part of the startup of VitalWare. There he was the Director of Finance and worked for almost 10 years while also creating a tightknit work family. Until his passing, Eric worked at Entrust Community Services as the Accounting Manager for all six of their offices.
Eric loved an adventure and enjoyed camping, fishing, movies, music, cooking, reading and being the life of the party. He was looking forward to a 2-week family vacation this summer to Miami that his mother had planned. Everyone enjoyed his stories, banter and jokes. He was freakishly intelligent (sometimes too smart for his own good), witty and always quick with a comeback. He was also known to never pass up a good argument, even if he agreed with you. Eric effortlessly made friendships throughout his life. He had a huge circle of friends, and if you were lucky enough to be in his circle, you’d have a friend for life, but just don’t cross him! He was a big guy with an even bigger heart, known to bring home strays, both human and animal. Friends and family knew if they couldn’t find Eric at home, they could find him at Hoops.
On September 16, 2010, Eric welcomed home a bouncing baby boy and the love of his life. A German Shepherd puppy he named Keyser, after Keyser Söze from according to Eric, the greatest movie ever made, The Usual Suspects.
Eric is preceded in death by his grandma Annie Sanders, abuela Blanca Benitez, grandpa Al Schuknecht, aunts Shirley Herndon and Jean Morris, uncles LeeRoy Herndon and Paul Schuknecht and his nephew Santana Mora. Eric is survived by his dogs, Keyser, Lugo and Luna; his daughter Toni Hill, his mother Perla, father Jake and stepfather Vern Collins, uncles Darrell Schuknecht, tio Mano Benitez, sisters Sirena Phillips (Andy Martin), Christie Blisard (Matt) and Jozette Mora (Gabe), nieces and nephews Jacob and Logan Phillips, Marley and Liam Blisard, Zander and Dante Mora, cousins Jesus Benitez and Marta Benitez. As well as countless friends who he also considered family.
Eric was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. His family is thankful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA, 98901. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Yakima Humane Society or your local animal shelter in honor of Eric and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
