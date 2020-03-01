Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Eric James Maier passed away suddenly on February 19, 2020. He was born November 13, 1977 to Mike and Edie Maier. He came into the world 12 weeks early weighing a mere three pounds. Eric was a fighter with his first breath. He attended Hoover, Lewis and Clark and graduated from Davis High School in 1996.
Eric enjoyed working on his Bronco and other cars, hunting and fishing with his dad, camping with friends and family, clam digging and especially picking huckleberries. He held a few jobs before starting his FedEx route where he excelled, worked hard and was a proud owner/operator doing what he loved. Eric loved to cook and his smoker being awesome and both.
Eric’s health was a challenge that he met head on and fought to overcome. He survived Non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2007 and encephalitis and stroke in 2009 which affected his sight and gait. He never complained and had a tattoo on his back saying “SURVIVER”.
In 2009 his son Korey was born and was the apple of his eye. Korey was Eric’s mini-me and loved spending time with his dad. Whether fixing cars or farm equipment they were happiest outside together.
Eric was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Edie Maier, son Korey Maier (Stacey and Robert Wilson), sister, Michele Maier-Barela, nieces Emily and Elizabeth Barela, girlfriend Nikki Shuel (Lennex), aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and too many friends to count.
You are loved and missed by so many. Eric, rest easy now in Heaven where you are whole, in perfect health and you are free of all your ailments.
In lieu of flowers a trust is being established for Korey’s education.
Viewing will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Concluding services and burial will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In