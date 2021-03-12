Eric Bertrand Curtiss Cronin, born July 3, 1962 to Ralph and Judy Cronin, shared his earliest happy moments with his big brother Derrick and his younger brother Sean. Eric started his family young with the love of his life Shannon, having his eldest Ryan at the tender age of nineteen. Shortly after Troy and Patrick would join the dynamic circle of love and eventually his youngest and only daughter Sarah would join and complete the circuit of what most certainly has become a heroic example of family. Eric maintained throughout his life an entrepreneurial spirit guided by charisma and a warm gentle smile. He was a superior example of compassion and passionately devoted himself to helping others. Along with his children and others he is survived by nine beautiful grandchildren, Ryan’s Chloe and Josephine; Troy’s Madison, Makenzie, Chase, Cameron, and Liam, as well as Sarah’s Devian and Maverick.
