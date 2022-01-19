Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Enrique “Rick” Espinoza, 57, of Selah, WA passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born June 4, 1964, in Grandview, WA, the beloved son of Felipe G. and Angelina (Garcia) Espinoza. He was a man who lived his life unapologetically, with a deep love for his children and family. Many looked up to him as a father figure and a true role model. He had a passion for the outdoors and adventure, building with his hands, and his favorite football team the Denver Broncos.
He completed his education at Sunnyside High School in 1982. He then moved to Lewiston, ID where he started his own manufactured housing company, R/C Home Sets in 1996. He later returned home to the lower valley and achieved a degree in IT Communications from Perry Tech in 2009. He lived out his later years doing various construction jobs and enjoyed the freedom it gave him to command his own life.
Rick is survived by his dear wife Carrie, two stepchildren, Jace and Brennon, his three children, Amelia (Steven), Rick, and Caydence, and their mother Rosie Lynda Guerra, four grandchildren, Daniel Rey, Rosali, Josiah, and Evelyn, nine sisters, Lile Tijerina (John), Graciela Garza (Lupe), Ofelia Espinoza, Anita Espinoza, Berta Montoya (Eddie), Jane Suarez (Miguel), Rosalinda Dean (Eddy), Elizabeth Espinoza (Lino), and Sonia Espinoza (Joe), his brother Felipe Espinoza Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe G and Angelina Espinoza, and his older brother, Heriberto Espinoza (Shandi).
He is remembered fondly as a man who was always there to extend wisdom and a helping hand, and in his own words, somebody to lean on.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
