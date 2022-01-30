Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Enrique Espinoza Gutierrez passed away on January 24, 2022, at the age of 63, in Yakima, Washington. Over the course of several years, he battled serious medical issues and stayed strong until the end. Enrique is survived by his wife, Gloria Espinoza Montes, as well as his children Nora Leticia Espinoza, Sandra D. Espinoza Montes, Enrique Espinoza Montes, and Emanuel Espinoza.
He worked as a farmworker in the Yakima Valley for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and the company of roosters. His family will remember him as a simple man who chose to live a fulfilling life, enjoying the important things that brought him joy. He valued faith and family and was loving and humorous. He made sure to instill his values in his children as well as the importance of their education. He was loyal and never gave up on making his family more unified.
Please join us celebrating his life Sunday evening, January 30, 2022, between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936). Church services will take place Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Cathedral (15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902), followed by Burial at Reservation Community Memorial Park (5161 W. Wapato Rd., Wapato, WA 98951) at 1:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in