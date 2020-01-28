Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Emily Naomi (Harris) Escamilla, beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend, and coach was taken from us on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at her home in Selah, WA. Emily was born in Yakima and was a life-long resident of Selah, where she grew up, raised her kids, and became a pillar of the community. Emily attended Selah High School and played volleyball, basketball, and golf. After earning her associate degree while playing volleyball at Yakima Valley College, she started her career in business and accounting at her father’s dealership, Brian Harris Used Cars. She then used her knowledge and experience to pursue her dream of teaching as an instructor at Perry Technical Institute. Emily took every opportunity to give back through her passion for volleyball. She started her coaching career for Club Selah volleyball and continued on to coach for Selah High School, Team Yakima Volleyball, and Yakima Valley College.
In the last decade of Emily’s life, the most important aspect was being a mother to her son Dominic (9), and daughter Olivia (6) and creating a village to surround her kids with love and support. She always gave her children the opportunity to try anything they wanted, she loved taking them to basketball, dance, gymnastics, golf, cheer, football, wrestling, running club, and baseball. Dominic and Olivia were her number one priority and she made sure to never miss an event. Not only was she their number one fan, but she would have the statistics, pictures, and post-game encouragement to prove it.
If you knew Emily, you knew about her vibrant smile that could light up any room. Her bright and welcoming demeanor could make anyone feel as though they belong. Emily made a difference for people in the way she knew how, by caring for them. She was always willing to have a deep conversation, to be vulnerable, and tell you like it is. Emily believed in her convictions, and she wasn’t afraid to live by them. Emily had a big heart, and the love she had for others was palpable. To know Emily, was to be loved by Emily. She will be dearly missed by all.
Emily is survived by her children Dominic and Olivia Escamilla; parents Brian and Fran Sample Harris; sister Samantha Harris Escalera and Ricardo Escalera; grandfather Roy Sample (Arlie); uncles Stephen Harris (Rhoda), Bill Harris (Laura), Mark Sample, and Jeff Sample (Janet); aunts Stephanie Sutton (Jerry) and Kathy Sample; cousins Ivy Durfee (Jon) Family, Ann Grajeda (Gary) Family, Darrell Chard Family, Daphne King (Bill) Family, Sarah Harris, Amy Helms (Kyle) Family, Katey Harris, Billy Harris (Kari) Family, Jason Sutton (Haley) Family, Jenna Lamberte (Mikey) Family, Naomi Johnson (Ryan) Family, Martin Sample, Payton Sample, Leah Sample, Moira Turner, Harrison Turner, and Sullivan Turner. Emily is preceded in death by her grandparents Patricia Sample, Bill and Ruth Harris; aunt Karol Fern Sample; and uncles Larry Harris and Dan Harris.
Visitation will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima) from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, January 31st, 2020. The Celebration of Life will be held at Stone Church (3303 Englewood Ave., Yakima) Saturday, Feb. 1st, 2020 at 10:00 am, with reception to follow at the Selah Civic Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the YWCA – Domestic Violence, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.

Heartfelt condolences to Emily's family and friends, etc. God bless you all. I pray He heals your grief. 🙏
my thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this very tough time! hugs to you Samantha you have a huge heart and I know that it is breaking and hugs to your mama, dad and your sisters precious children. You are all in my prayers
Remember the good days♥️
Prayers and condolences to the family and children.
