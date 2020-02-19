Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Emilio “Zapata” Brito, age 77, longtime Grandview, WA resident passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Sunnyside, WA. Emilio was born on August 11, 1942 in Guerrero, Mexico, the son of Isabel (Bustamante) and Modesto Brito. Emilio only had the opportunity to receive his elementary education but was a man of many talents and knowledge. He had eight children with Margarita Hernandez; they were married for only twenty three years. Emilio served one year in Mexico for the National Military Service. He loved buying scratch tickets in the anticipation of being a big winner. Emilio enjoyed fishing, working in his garden and playing pool. In his younger years Emilio liked playing basketball and would tell his grandkids he was the Michael Jordan of his time. His grandkids all knew him as “Apa.”
He is survived by eight children, Elias Brito (Cristina), Margarita Brito (Edilberto), Feliciano Brito, Felipa Valencia, (Jose), Balvina Castaneda (Angel), Emiliano Hernandez Brito (Akane), Ben Brito and Maria Lepe (Robert). He is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren including Estefania, Jonathan, Elias, Emilio, Adrian, Isabel, Nareli, Felix, Zulema, Esmeralda, Fabian, Isabella, Thomas, Samanta, Jennifer, Sebastian, Abbygail, Hanna, Zerafin, Juan, Benjamin, Alec, Eric, Isaac, Matthew, and Andrea; six brothers, Juan, Jesus, Filiberto, Abundio, Trinidad and Salvador; and one sister, Maria Elena. Emilio is preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Modesto Brito, and three brothers.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, WA. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Emilio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
