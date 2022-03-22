Colonial Funeral Home
“Estaras en nuestra memoria para siempre mama.”
Celebramos el haber tenido a un ser maravilloso como tu, nuestra madre asi como celebramos el nacimiento de un nuevo ser, celebramos tu nacimiento a una nueva vida – madre por fin dejaste de sufrir y ya estas unida con tu amado esposo por mas de 62 anos, gracias por habernos alimentado con su amor y ejemplo. Con amor para siempre para ti madre.
“Nuestro amor eterno.”
Emilia alvizo 08/05/1927 a 03/17/2022.
Sinceramente tus hijas e hijos.
In loving memory of Emilia S. Alvizo.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, Emilia S. Alvizo, she lived 94 beautiful years. On March 17, 2022 she went to heaven to reunite with the love of her life Angel Alvizo. Emilia was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on August 5, 1927. She met Angel Alvizo in 1940, who became her husband in February in 1942. Together they had 13 children. She is survived by 3 sons and 4 daughters: German (Paula), Monterrey N. L., Mexico, Maria de Jesus (Jesus), San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Alfredo (Guadalupe), Sunnyside, Roberto (Laura) Eva Pedroza, Union Gap, Rosa M. Rodriguez (Arturo), California, Angel Jr. (Leticia), Phoenix, AZ, Elvia, Toppenish, Maria del Rosario Barragan (Jose), Toppenish, 54 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Angel Alvizo, her son German Alvizo, grandson Ricardo Barragan, 3 great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but will live in our hearts forever and ever (mama nos dejastes un gran vacio en nuestros corazones, siempre seras nuestro amor eterno).
