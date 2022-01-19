Valley Hills Funeral Home
Emanuel Cisneros, 32, of Sunnyside, Washington passed away on January 4, 2022.
He is survived by his fiancé Nelida Ochoa, his son Daniel Esteban Cisneros and 2 daughters, Makayla Maria Cisneros and Liliana Elpidia Cisneros. He is also survived by his mother Maria Cisneros, 7 brothers, 2 sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who he loved.
He is preceded in death by his father Rafael S. Cisneros, who he loved and missed dearly. He is also preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He was born on January 3, 1990, in Sunnyside, Washington to María de Jesús García and Rafael Sandoval Cisneros.
Emanuel was a friend to many and always ready to help those in need. His hobbies included card collecting with his son Daniel and coin hunting with his daughter Makayla. Constantly making time for family and friends, he enjoyed football, live music and had an uncanny ability of turning any gathering into a celebration. Emanuel repeatedly reminded all to enjoy life.
