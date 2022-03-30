Elynor Mae Roehr (Bradke)

May 10, 1926 - March 12, 2022
I began my life on May 10, 1926 at Aberdeen, SD. My parents were Paul and Aili Adeline (Raisanen) Bradke. South Dakota was in the throes of a terrible drought and depression and my farmer father often said that I was the only crop they had that year. I was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. My schooling began at the Bell School in Liberty Township which I attended for eight years and then went on to Hecla High School for three years. I transferred to the Britton High School for my senior year. While still in High School, I began working at the local bank. I met Delvin Roehr in High School and we were later married at the Long Beach Naval Chapel. We, along with our young son, James, moved to Yakima, WA in 1952. I began working that same year at the National Bank of Commerce where I worked until 1955 when our son Mark, was born. As a stay at home mother, I began my volunteer duties at Central Lutheran Church teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school and being active in the Women’s organizations, PTA, as well as a den mother in Cub Scouts. In 1961, I began a part time job at Tahoma Cemetery and later worked for H&R Block. In 1987, due to my husband’s poor heath, we moved to Whidbey Island where he died in 1992. Camping and fishing had been our favorite leisure time activities. After Delvin’s death I joined Elder Hostel and with my friend, Judy Engman, took many trips in the U.S. as well as abroad. I found out how interesting travel was and took trips to Finland, Norway, Israel, Italy, Russia, Egypt, and Germany and cruised thru the Panama Canal.
Elynor is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James (Joye) and Mark (Nancy); 3 grandchildren (Paul, Renee, Noelle) and 3 great-grandchildren (James, Aili, Roki). A celebration to honor Elynors beautiful life will be held at Central Lutheran Church, April 1 at 2 pm.
