In loving memory of Elva V. Keep, dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Elva was born in Backus, Minnesota on December 23, 1926 to Vert and Agatha Tilbury. Elva was born at home and was delivered by her grandma, Jose Tilbury and her aunt, Ida Sawyer. Elva was 94 years old when she passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Sunnyside Prestige Nursing home in Sunnyside WA with her beloved family by her side. Elva would have been 95 in 7 days.
Some of Elva’s fondest childhood memories were working at the family saw mill with her mom and dad, swimming in the lakes, hunting, fishing, and playing in the woods of Northern Minnesota. Many of Elva’s childhood friends remained close until Elva’s journey to heaven. Elva’s love of the outdoors stayed with her for her entire life. Elva loved camping, fishing, hunting, and simply viewing and enjoying the splendor of the outdoors. Elva loved working outdoors in her flower gardens too. Keeping her yard beautiful and working in her vegetable garden was always a labor of love for Elva with everyone enjoying the bounty of it.
Elva worked at Kershaw Fruit for many years as a packer and retired in 1986. She was considered one of their best packers and was very proud of that.
Elva Keep married the love of her life, Vern Keep on May 22, 1946. Vern and Elva were married 61 years. Elva was a lifelong member of the Nazarene Church in Naches, Washington. Elva attended the Nazarene Church regularly and studied the Bible daily. Elva was very dedicated to her Lord throughout her entire life.
Elva is survived by her son Dale Keep (Sandy) of Walla Walla, daughters Sharon Smith (Les) of Yakima, and Shirley Huber (Barry) of Naches; sisters Eva Keep (Dana) Littlefork Minnesota, Iva Tilbury (Graves) Mesquite Arizona, Marie Keep (Smith) Wilsall Montana; grandchildren Samantha Mone (Eric), Tonya Garza (Alfredo), Michelle Swanson (Don), Curtis Smith (Erica), Terra Shoemaker (Wes), Carrie Harper, twelve great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Elva was preceded in death by her husband Vern Keep in 2008, and her parents Verl and Agatha Tilbury, one brother and one sister.
A Mothers Hands
Hands that rocked the cradle from the moment of our birth, Their tender touch remembered by those still here on Earth. Soft as silk those hands that taught us how to pray, Banishing childhood fears, they soothed each one away. When we grew much older and troubles came our way.
Those hands caressing ours did more than words can say. Mother’s hands were gentle, they’re missed so very much,
We’d give the world to feel once more their warm and tender touch. Those hands were full of comfort now they lie at rest,
But memories hold them close to the ones they served the best. Author unknown
Private graveside services will be held at West Hills Memorial Park for Elva’s Children and all grandchildren only. Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
