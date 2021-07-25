Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On July 15, 2021 Elton Douglas Young left this life to join our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Elton was born in Yakima on September 14, 1939 to Cecil and Lela Young. He attended Union Gap elementary and junior high, then graduated in 1957 from the last class of Yakima High, known now as A.C. Davis High School.
While in high school he delivered newspapers for the Herald-Republic in the West Valley area where he met the love of his life, Janice Kleweno. The two dated and were married on August 22, 1958 at Westminster Presbyterian Church and that began an intimate and special life partnership of 62 years. At that time, Elton was employed at Boeing in Seattle but soon the couple moved back to Yakima where Elton began working for Yakima Meats.
Elton was not content working for others, and always aspired to work for himself. He took an opportunity to own and operate Young’s Distributing for the Archway Cookie Company in 1960. After years of hard work, Elton had Archway Cookies in every grocery store from Prosser to Roslyn in the Yakima Valley. As with many growing businesses, it expanded and both Elton and Janice began to work delivering their cookies and beef jerky where they enjoyed friendships with so many of the valleys business owners and residents.
In 1978 an opportunity emerged to own a local A&W restaurant. Elton sold the Archway distributorship and set out together with his wife Jan as restaurant owners. This would become another challenging but rewarding chapter to Elton and Janice’s life as the two would build up another small business. Through the years Elton’s hard work and principled approach to serving their customers again was successful. The A&W franchise was eventually removed along with the car hop canopy, and a new sign with Elton’s name was erected. The restaurant clientele grew and so did the building when inside seating was added. Elton Young’s restaurant was a comfort food haven and place to socialize for many of the valley’s residents. Elton continually reflected back on the many longtime employees, friends and great customers that were made from the restaurant, and how thankful he was to have those memories.
Elton enjoyed traveling and seeing God’s creation. Elton and Jan both enjoyed Hawaii the most, where family or friends could join them. Before and during retirement they spent many winters relaxing in the tropical weather of Kona. Many other trips were spent on cruises to other countries, islands, and historical venues. Another benefit that both Elton and Jan enjoyed were the many friendships they made with travel partners and voyagers from around the world. Some of whom they still maintained contact with.
Elton’s faith guided him throughout his life, with his family and in business. He was a strong supporter over the years with churches he attended in the Terrace Heights area, participating in the choir, Christmas, and Easter Pageants, supporting community charities, and faith outreach. He was also an avid Mariner and Seahawk fan and enjoyed discussing their ups and downs with his sons and grandchildren.
Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Lela Young (Sullivan), a brother, Delbert Young (at birth) and a sister, Kathlyn Morthland, and one granddaughter, Tanya Young. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Janice Young, sons Larry Young and daughter-in-law Virginia Young (Medford, OR) and Darin Young and daughter-in-law Lisa Young (Phoenix, AZ); three grandchildren, Garrett Young (wife Lindsey), Lauren Young, and Dylan Young, and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Young (Medford, OR) and Graceland Young (Phoenix, AZ).
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14, 2021 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home at 4:00 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Cottage in the Meadow” hospice center who made Elton’s care during his final journey so tender, peaceful and accommodating. Donations may be sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima WA 98901) Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In