Elnora Kehm Dougherty went to be with her Lord and Savior June 30, 2021, with family by her side. Ellie was born December 20, 1930, to Oscar and Florence Shaffer; and she grew up in Flat Rock, Ohio. She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Thompson High School in 1948 and graduated from Otterbein College in 1952. She taught high school science and continued her education during the summers until she received her Master of Arts in Education from The University of Michigan in 1958.
She married Leonard J. Dougherty on her 28th birthday, December 20, 1958, and they made their home in Toledo, Ohio. She gladly made the switch to full-time homemaker when they were expecting their first child. They had two children, Susan and David, who were the focus of most of her time and energy.
She was always very active in her church and passionately pursued opportunities to educate herself in and teach Creation Science. When her children were both in school, she went back to teaching as a substitute at the schools that her kids attended.
She lovingly cared for Len for many years as his health declined until his death in 1991. She then moved to Yakima to be near both Susan and David who had both relocated to the state of Washington. She found great joy in spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren who she planned special time with every week. Then, in order to be near family, she moved once again in 2017 to Olympia, Washington, as both Susan’s family and David had relocated there.
Ellie was generous, caring, and a prayer warrior who wanted all to know the hope and love she had found in Jesus. She was an avid letter writer, and she sent cards and letters of encouragement to many, many people.
Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Jan Shaffer.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Dennis Gough and son David. She is also survived by her grandchildren Drew, Alec, and Lyndsey Gough.
A memorial to be determined will be held at The Colonial Inn in Olympia.
