Elmer L. Rhodes, known as “Skip,” was born on October 25, 1932 in Yakima, Washington to Leonard and Addy Rhodes. He was a lifelong resident of Yakima and graduated from Yakima High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army and during that time traveled extensively in Western Europe. Upon returning to Yakima after military service he lived with his mother, his father having passed away, in a home he built in Ahtanum. He worked as a draftsman at the Food Plant Architectural Engineering firm in Yakima for many years, greatly enjoying the creativity of his work in drawing plans for buildings. He retired in the 1990s. In 1971 he married Georgia Wilson, having known her since their days as students at Yakima High School.
Skip remained devoted and loyal to his wife all during their marriage and especially after she became ill, attending to her daily needs for many years prior to her placement in a nursing home. He visited her every day until his health began to fail. Georgia predeceased him in March, 2020.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed breakfasting with his family and friends at local restaurants, being in his home which he built, his yard, model airplanes which he constructed and collected over the years, his ATV, and having by his side his favorite little dog, Molly.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents as well as his cousins Lois Dugger and her son John Dugger. He is survived by his cousins and caregivers Rose Withrow and husband Charles, and Judy Duncan all of Yakima, and cousin Judy Dugger of Virginia as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Skip had many friends over the years and maintained their friendships during his long retirement. He truly was a gentleman of class and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Wiley Union Church, 2711 S. Wiley Rd., Yakima. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared www.keithandkeith.com.
