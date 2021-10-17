Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our deeply loved father, Elmer ‘Ed’ Reise, passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2021 at the age of 90. Dad was born to Nick and Minnie Reise on April 5, 1931 in Richardton, North Dakota. His family moved to the Yakima Valley when dad was nine years old.
Dad enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in January 1952. He proudly served in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge in 1954 he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.
Dad married Arvis Ann Abbey on January 8, 1957. Shortly after, they purchased 30 acres in the East Valley area where dad built their first home. The birth of their first three children followed. Six years later, dad designed and built their dream family home on three adjacent acres. Here their fourth child was born.
Dad worked for many years at M.G. Wagner Roofing Company, while also farming his land and raising his family. Dad loved sports, a passion he shared with his children. He helped coach his oldest son’s little league baseball team, the Moxee Roadrunners, to a league championship in 1972.
Dad loved playing catch and shooting hoops with us. He never missed a single athletic event his kids played in. Dad enjoyed taking the family to Parker Field to watch the Yakima Beetles and to Dunbar Field to catch a softball game. Dad was a loyal Seattle Mariner, Gonzaga Bulldog, and Seattle Seahawk fan.
Dad was a hard-working man of many, many talents. He could design and build anything. He never met a tool he didn’t own. He loved animals, flowers, trees, and going on Sunday drives. When dad retired, he opened his own small business in Yakima, Mr. Ed’s Video Store, where he had many loyal customers and friends.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is lovingly survived by his wife Arvis, his children Tami, Terra, Tony and T.J., his grandchildren Bridget, Jared, Richie, and Stefanie, and his five great-grandchildren.
Dad was laid to rest with full Military Honors at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
Dad, you truly were ‘The World’s Greatest DAD!’ We love you and we will greatly miss you.
