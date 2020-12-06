Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Elmer D. Riley passed away on November 13, 2020 at Summitview Healthcare Center at the age of 81.
Elmer was born on June 10, 1939 in Hale, MO to Steve and Phila Riley. He was raised in Great Falls, MT. Elmer enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 1957 and served in the infantry until his honorable discharge in 1964. Following his military service, he embarked on a long career in the grocery industry, working in store management and sales. Elmer spent his early working years in Great Falls, eventually settling in the Yakima area in 1978. Throughout his life, he enjoyed cars, spending time in the mountains and western movies and books.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kim. He is survived by his wife Mary of Yakima, his daughters Cindi Zeleniak of Las Vegas, NV, Sonja (Tony) Magana of Scottsdale, AZ, Shelli Barcello of Chandler, AZ and Sherri Leishman of Phoenix, AZ, his son Charles (Jane) of Spokane, WA and his brother Phil (Patty) of Hillsboro, OR. Elmer had 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the impacts of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
