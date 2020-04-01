Valley Hills Funeral Home
Born December 21, 1953 in Toppenish, WA to Elijah and Christine Lewis. Passed away on March 30, 2020 in Toppenish, WA.
Elliott attended Wapato School District, earning his GED from YVCC. In May 1972 he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Upon completion of boot camp in San Diego, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune for basic training. He was in the detachment of VMA-214 Blacksheep Air Attach Squadron and had special forces training. He was Honorably Discharged in June 1974 with the rank of Lance Corporal.
August 1974 he started with his law enforcement career as a Dispatcher/Jailer for the Yakama Nation Police Department. For the next 33 years he obtained the rank of: Police Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Acting Police Commissioner and upon his retirement in August of 2005 he was the Chief of Police. Elliott enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, jogging, bicycling, and hiking, and was a BIG SEAHAWK FAN. The sport he really enjoyed playing was basketball. He played in many tournaments throughout the Northwest with his good friend Jace Eli. In June 2014 he suffered an aneurysm, that slowed him down in his activities.
Elliott was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Lewis, mother Christine Lewis, sisters Betty White and Christina Sargeant, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Survivors include sister Shirley Criqui, brothers Harry (Jeanne) Smiskin and Eric (Debbie) Lewis; all of the Miller/Hill family whom he considered his brothers and sisters, and his longtime friend Jeanette Kinlichinii. Elliott quoted often: “I proudly served my Country and then the Yakama Nation.”
“I’LL BE 10-7.”
Dressing will be Thursday, April 2nd at 9 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, followed by services at the Wapato Longhouse, and burial at Yemowat Cemetery in Yakima.
