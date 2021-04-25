January 24, 1940 - April 17, 2021
Ellen Rebicca (Mears) Markle died April 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA at age 81.
Ellen was born January 24, 1940 in Rush Creek, AR to George E. Mears and Mary L Vickers Mears, 5th of 6 children. On May 14, 1955 she married L.D. Markle in Yellville, AR. They began their marriage living in a cabin outside of Loveland, CO. Moving back to Arkansas in 1956 where they began their family, Debra followed by Jack, then George E. (Eddie). They moved their young family to Washington state where Ellen worked in warehouses throughout the valley. Where Leslie joined the family in 1963. She enjoyed cooking sewing and gardening. A lot of her family and friends have beautiful quilts she made and stitched with love. But her greatest love was fishing. She would fight total strangers for crowding her fishing spot. The family fished and camped nearly every weekend during summer weather.
Ellen is survived by her children: Debra (Jim) Callahan, Jack Markle and companion Teri Secondo, George E. (Ed) Markle and Leslie Markle; 12 grandchildren: Stephanie Boyce, Justin McNair, Sue (Brian) Harmon, Amber Greene, Ashley Cline, Sean Hust, Tony (Amanda) Hust, Dustin Markle, Brian Callahan, Thomas J. (TJ) Callahan, Maranda Abrams, and Lester W. (Anita); and 17 great-grandchildren: Harlie Boyce, Sophie Boyce, Ella Boyce, Daniel Callahan, Kyrsten Callahan, Arya Abrams, Skylar Briggs, Shaun DeBord, Mariah DeBord, Ky Richer, Tyler Hust, Brody Hust, Hailee Hust, Alexys Hust, Jazmyn Hust, Cloey Curtis, and Donovon Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband L.D. Markle and granddaughter Meri Melissa Knight, her parents, George E. and Mary L Mears, and her siblings, J.D. Mears, Eugene Mears, Nadine Howard, Hazel Smith and Sue Wood.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 1, 2021 at West Valley Community Park, 1323 South 80th Avenue, Yakima, WA at 1:00 pm.
