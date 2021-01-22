Ellen Ledwena Puyette Blevins went to walk with Jesus on January 18th, 2021 at her home while surrounded by her loved ones. She succumbed to a long battle with cancer.
Ellen was born October 25th, 1942 in White Swan, WA to mother Ledwena Hoptowit Puyette and father Lloyd Puyette.
Ellen was a proud member of the Yakama Nation. She was a devout Christian who traveled throughout the Northwest to attend revival camp meetings. Ellen was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. In her younger years she loved oil painting, playing volleyball and softball, and a good game of Nintendo with her sister and grandkids. She was a stay-at-home mother and and the best to ever do it. She enjoyed sewing, listening to Elvis and gospel music. She loved fishing and finding arrowheads along the Columbia River, huckleberry picking, mushroom hunting, and yard saleing on the coast. But most of all she loved going to the casino and keeping track of her friends and family through Facebook.
Ellen was survived by her loving husband and best friend of 60+ years, Richard I. Blevins Sr., sons Richard I. Blevins Jr. (Jenny), David T. Blevins (Michelle), and Virgil L. Blevins (MaryJo), daughter Wanda L. Blevins, youngest sister Leila Lesser (Phil) and brother Clifford Blevins (Carrie), grandchildren Tara, Travis, Nicholle, Erica, Raymond, Nicholas, Trumaine, Davina, Erika, Andrew, and Marcel, as well as great-grandchildren Natalie, Americus, Aaron, Kassie, Jacob, Maliyah, Evelyn, Hailey, and Raymond V., and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Welcoming her into the Lord’s hands are her father Lloyd Puyette, mother Ledwena Hoptowit Puyette, sister Loris Ida Casady, brother Robert Puyette, sister MaryJane McCarthy, daughter Nadine Blevins, and granddaughter Rochelle L. Blevins.
It was Ellen’s wish to not have services until the Covid pandemic subsides. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Thank you for all the love, support, prayers and understanding of her final wishes.
